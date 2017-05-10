Human Remains Found In Pine County

May 10, 2017 1:21 PM
Filed Under: Pine County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators are trying to determine the identity of human remains that were discovered in Pine County over the weekend.

A search group found the remains while looking for a missing man — 24-year-old Kenneth Scott Kleppen — on Saturday.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office said the group reported finding human bones in a remote area.

The remains were determined to be human, and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was brought in to investigate.

The remains have not yet been identified.

