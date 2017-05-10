St. Paul Magnet School Places Employee On Leave After Allegations Of Misconduct

May 10, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: Capitol Hill Gifted And Talented Magnet, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An employee at a magnet school in St. Paul is accused of inappropriate communications and actions involving a student.

Capitol Hill Gifted and Talented Magnet Principal Patrick Bryan sent a letter to families of the school Wednesday saying the school learned of the misconduct April 25. Bryan said the school contacted Saint Paul police and placed the employee on leave.

A spokesperson for the school said Jonathan Ball was placed on administrative leave April 26. Ball was a teaching assistant with St. Paul Public Schools since January 2016, worked in summer school programs in 2013 and coached various sports in part-time roles since 2009.

The school is investigating the allegations.

 

