Minnesota Monthly’s 6th Annual GrillFest will take place this weekend at CHS Field, home of the St. Paul Saints. This two-day outdoor festival provides you with the chance to sample your favorite grilled foods and taste summer wines and specialty craft/seasonal beers. Test out the hottest grills, gather recipes, and learn how to barbeque like a pro. Get the latest grilling tips at the grilling stage and discover perfect pairings in the Big Green Egg cooking pavilion. A GrillFest ticket includes all samples of food and beverage.