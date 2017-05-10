Minnesota Monthly’s 6th Annual GrillFest

May 10, 2017 9:00 AM

Minnesota Monthly’s 6th Annual GrillFest will take place this weekend at CHS Field, home of the St. Paul Saints. This two-day outdoor festival provides you with the chance to sample your favorite grilled foods and taste summer wines and specialty craft/seasonal beers. Test out the hottest grills, gather recipes, and learn how to barbeque like a pro. Get the latest grilling tips at the grilling stage and discover perfect pairings in the Big Green Egg cooking pavilion. A GrillFest ticket includes all samples of food and beverage.

Click here for more.

