St. Olaf President Says Racist Note Was ‘Fabricated’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The president of St. Olaf College says a racist note left on a student’s car — which sparked student protests and an FBI investigation — was fabricated.

President David Anderson sent two emails to students and staff Wednesday explaining that a person of interest in the investigation confessed to writing the note.

Anderson said the student, who cannot be identified due to federal student privacy laws, wrote the note “to draw attention to concerns about the campus climate.”

The note was allegedly found on April 29, and read: “I am so glad that you are leaving soon. One less [N-word] that this school has to deal with. You have spoken up too much. You will change nothing. Shut up or I will shut you up.”

The note was the seventh of its kind to be reported on campus.

Students staged a boycott and submitted a list of demands to administrators to confront racial problems on campus.

It is not clear if all seven notes were composed by the same culprit.

Anderson said in his emails that racial discord on campus will be addressed, and the investigation into the notes will continue.