Police Investigate Former Employee Of St. Thomas Academy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An investigation is underway at St. Thomas Academy after a former faculty member was fired.
The headmaster sent a letter to parents Monday night informing them that the employee had been fired, and a police investigation is underway.
The letter said a small number of students were negatively impacted as a result of the faculty member’s actions.
The letter did not go into detail, but said they have serious concerns and found it to be a situation that both police and the Minnesota Department of Education needed to know about.
