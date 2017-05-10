Police Investigate Former Employee Of St. Thomas Academy

May 10, 2017 7:50 AM
Filed Under: Mendota Heights, Mendota Heights Police Department, Minnesota Department Of Education, St. Thomas Academy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An investigation is underway at St. Thomas Academy after a former faculty member was fired.

The headmaster sent a letter to parents Monday night informing them that the employee had been fired, and a police investigation is underway.

The letter said a small number of students were negatively impacted as a result of the faculty member’s actions.

The letter did not go into detail, but said they have serious concerns and found it to be a situation that both police and the Minnesota Department of Education needed to know about.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com as the story will be updated when more information is available.

