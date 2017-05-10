Stolen Tow Truck Leads Police On Lengthy Pursuit Along Hwy. 10

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than a dozen police cruisers followed a stolen tow truck along Highway 10 Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities say the truck was reported missing Wednesday afternoon and tracked using a GPS device. An officer located the truck on Highway 10 near Elk River headed west, but made a U-turn and started heading east.
Traffic was cleared for miles along Highway 10 as police followed the vehicle. Officers deployed multiple stop sticks along the way, blowing out several tires on the truck, which continued driving on its rims.
Police utilized a PIT maneuver on the truck near Foley Boulevard in Coon Rapids where it finally came to a stop. Traffic resumed to a single lane on the highway at around 2:30 p.m.