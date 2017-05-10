Twins Game Vs. White Sox Postponed To August

May 10, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Twins

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins’ game at the Chicago White Sox has been postponed.

There was light rain for much of the afternoon in the Chicago area and more precipitation in the forecast for Wednesday night.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 21.

The Twins won the series opener 7-2 on Tuesday night. The teams play again on Thursday night.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

