DPS Still Seeking Information In Unsolved Church Arsons

May 10, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Arson, Deer Creek, Department Of Public Safety, Isanti, Little Falls, Melrose, Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are making a renewed call for information from the public in a number of unsolved church arsons in Minnesota.

Since 2012, the Department of Public Safety said 13 churches have been intentionally set on fire. DPS highlighted nine unsolved arsons they are asking the public’s help in solving:

The fire in Melrose caused millions of dollars in damage, and a suspect was caught on camera in the Isanti fire.

Authorities do not believe the fires are connected. Anyone with information on the arsons can submit information anonymously by calling 800-273-2020 or clicking here. Authorities are offering rewards up to $5,000.

The renewed call from DPS comes during National Arson Awareness week.

