25th Annual Stamp Out Hunger

May 11, 2017 12:20 PM

On Saturday, May 13, Minnesotans can help feed hungry neighbors in our community by participating in the 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger, the largest single-day food drive in the country. Nationally, Stamp Out Hunger has collected and delivered 1.5 billion pounds of food to food banks nationwide. Locally, Second Harvest Heartland – in partnership with more than 2,000 metro-area letter carriers – aims to collect 1.2 million pounds of food this year, which will provide nearly one million meals to hungry neighbors in our community.

Click here for more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch