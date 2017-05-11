On Saturday, May 13, Minnesotans can help feed hungry neighbors in our community by participating in the 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger, the largest single-day food drive in the country. Nationally, Stamp Out Hunger has collected and delivered 1.5 billion pounds of food to food banks nationwide. Locally, Second Harvest Heartland – in partnership with more than 2,000 metro-area letter carriers – aims to collect 1.2 million pounds of food this year, which will provide nearly one million meals to hungry neighbors in our community.