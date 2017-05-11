4 Things To Know: Tesla Roof Tiles, Fishing Opener & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about from Thursday, May 11. They include a farewell from former FBI director James Comey, and a major development for clean energy.

Comey’s Temporary Replacement Set To Testify

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe will testify before the Senate intelligence committee Friday in place of his former boss James Comey. Yesterday, Comey sent his staff a farewell letter saying he would miss his job, but he “will be fine.” The White House contends Comey was fired because of the way he handled the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

Homeland Security Expanding Electronics Ban

The Department of Homeland Security is looking at expanding its electronics ban on planes. The agency blames it on increased concerns for terrorist activity. Right now, the ban is in place at 10 airports in eight countries. Officials have said recently an expansion is “likely.”

Tesla Set To Issue Solar Roof Tiles

Tesla is now taking orders for solar roof tiles. The company, best known for their electric cars, says the tiles look like ordinary roofing, but over time can save thousands in electric bills. Two of the four designs are now available for order. The others will be available later in the year.

Fishing Season Kicks Off

Gov. Mark Dayton will be in St. Cloud Friday to help kick off the 70th annual fishing opener. This year it’s on the Mississippi River. Walleye season doesn’t officially open till first thing Saturday morning, but there are lots of activities going on all weekend long. More than half a million anglers are expected to hit the water this weekend. This is the first time the St. Cloud area has hosted the event and the third time on the Mississippi.