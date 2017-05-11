2 Die Of Suspected Overdoses 1 Block Apart In Clay County

May 11, 2017 2:53 PM
Filed Under: Clay County Sheriff's Office, Dilworth

DILWORTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died of suspected drug overdoses in homes about a block apart in Dilworth.

KFGO reports the first person died May 2 and the second person died last Sunday. Both are reportedly men in their 20s.

Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist says autopsies have been done by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner in St. Paul.

The deaths remain under investigation.

