Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

It's a big weekend in the Twin Cities, with a lot going on. WCCO This Morning has your round up of events that should satisfy the bacon lover, the doughnut fiend or the thrill seeker.

Valleyfair Opens

It’s a sign of summer Valleyfair officially opens this weekend. This season, Valleyfair features more thrills than ever before. Whether you are hoping to ride your old-time favorites looking to reach new heights on the brand-new 230-foot North Star, Valleyfair has you covered. Opening day is Friday.

Time To Grill

Kick off grilling season at Minnesota Monthly’s Grillfest. Taste your way through your favorite grilled foods and sample summer wines and specialty beers. You can also test out the hottest grills and learn how to barbecue like a pro with live grilling demonstrations. Grillfest is Saturday and Sunday at CHS Field in St. Paul.

This weekend you can have your doughnut guilt free at the Donut Dash. Along with a 5K course at Purgatory Creek Park in Eden Prairie, there’s also a Mini Donut Dash for the kids. WCCO’s Kate Raddatz is the master of ceremonies, and proceeds will benefit Eagle Ridge Academy. Stay after the race for doughnuts.

Mmm, Bacon & Beer

Finally, if bacon and beer aren’t your mom’s style, maybe bonsai trees are. The Minnesota Bonsai Society will be displaying some of their finest work at Como Park this weekend. Trained professionals will be on-hand to answer any questions you or mom may have about the art of Bonsai.

Fitness Block Party

One more event, the YWCA Health and Wellness Community Block Party is this Saturday. There will be free fitness classes like yoga, cycling and kettlebells. The block party is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the YWCA in St. Paul.