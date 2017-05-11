Forest Lake Reaches Tentative Deal To Keep Police Force

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A controversy that threatened to tear apart residents in an east metro suburb has been tentatively resolved.

After Forest Lake City Council voted to disband the police department Monday, the City of Forest Lake has reached a tentative deal to keep its police force.

Sources tell WCCO-TV this development came after Washington County decided not to pursue contract negotiations with Forest Lake.

City Councilwoman Mara Bain announced on Facebook Wednesday night the department has been saved. Additionally, she credited community outcry and a large student protest for this reversal.

On Tuesday, dozens of Forest Lake High School students walked out of class in a show of support for the police force and residents spoke out to Washington County commissioners, begging them not to consider the proposal from Forest Lake.

On Thursday morning, the police union unanimously approved the tentative agreement, but it still needs approval from the City of Forest Lake.

It would keep the department running through at least 2019.

It also includes a clause that would make representatives from city council, the police chief, two police officers and the city administrator meet for conflict resolution and mediation.

A joint press release released by the City of Forest Lake, the police union and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office states City Administrator Aaron Parrish and Law Enforcement Labor Services Director Sean Gormley met Wednesday morning to discuss a framework for finding a mutually beneficial solution for the city’s police department, city council and community. The parties, encouraged by City Council Members, County Commissioner Fran Miron, and Sheriff Dan Starry, met Wednesday evening and found a solution.

A special city council meeting will be held Monday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m. to look at the new contract.

If it is approved, the Forest Lake City Council will be asked to rescind their approval of the contract law enforcement services agreement.