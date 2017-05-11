Gear Tips For The Minnesota Fishing Opener

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It looks like picture perfect weather for the fishing opener this weekend, but that doesn’t ensure a successful day on water.

So how do you find the fish? It all boils down to a simple theory.

“I start shallow — I’m talking 2 feet, 3 feet,” Minnesota fishing guide Steve Carney said. “Then start progressively working deeper — six, seven, eight, nine … And these fish could be in 25 feet of water at this time of year.”

There is, of course, an aid in all of this — your electronics. While it seems that should simplify the game, it only matters if you know how to use it.

“You wouldn’t believe the number of people who get manuals with these and they never read the book,” Carney said. “They just think they turn it on and go fishing, but you have to make sure your settings are proper for the type of depth of water, the color of the water, water clarity — there are so many settings on here that you need to know.”

One more thing to remember: If you’re bringing kids in the boat, it should be fun, and that means less might be better.

“Try to keep the trip short. You don’t want to be out there for five, six, seven hours and tire them out,” Carney said. “Just a nice, quick, short three or four hour deal is all you need to do.”