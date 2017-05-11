2 Arrested, Another Flees On Foot After North Mpls. Shooting Injures 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are searching for a suspect after a shooting injured one person Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the shooting occurred on the 3600 block of 4th Street North at 12:42 p.m.
One person was shot in the incident and was transported to North Memorial Medical Center where his or her condition is unknown.
Police say a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed was stopped and two people were taken into custody. One person fled on foot.
Police, including a K-9 unit, are searching for the person who fled on foot.