2 Arrested, Another Flees On Foot After North Mpls. Shooting Injures 1

May 11, 2017 1:18 PM
Filed Under: North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are searching for a suspect after a shooting injured one person Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 3600 block of 4th Street North at 12:42 p.m.

One person was shot in the incident and was transported to North Memorial Medical Center where his or her condition is unknown.

Police say a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed was stopped and two people were taken into custody. One person fled on foot.

Police, including a K-9 unit, are searching for the person who fled on foot.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch