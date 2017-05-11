Man Found Guilty Of Shooting Somali-American Men On Their Way To Pray

May 11, 2017 5:49 PM
Filed Under: Anthony Sawina

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hennepin County jury found a man guilty Thursday of shooting and wounding a group of men dressed in traditional robes on their way to Ramadan prayers.

Anthony Sawina, 26, was found guilty on nine felony counts, including attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting took place near the University of Minnesota campus on June 29. Five Somali-American men had been playing basketball before going to prayers.

Court records say Sawina and a friend confronted the group, yelling derrogatory comments at the Muslim men. Then Sawina used a 38-pistol to shoot through the windshield and passenger door at the men. Two of the five were wounded.

Sawina will be sentenced June 12.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch