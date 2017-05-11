Man Found Guilty Of Shooting Somali-American Men On Their Way To Pray

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hennepin County jury found a man guilty Thursday of shooting and wounding a group of men dressed in traditional robes on their way to Ramadan prayers.
Anthony Sawina, 26, was found guilty on nine felony counts, including attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.
The shooting took place near the University of Minnesota campus on June 29. Five Somali-American men had been playing basketball before going to prayers.
Court records say Sawina and a friend confronted the group, yelling derrogatory comments at the Muslim men. Then Sawina used a 38-pistol to shoot through the windshield and passenger door at the men. Two of the five were wounded.
Sawina will be sentenced June 12.