4 Things To Know: Big Home Opener, Smaller Planes & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Friday, May 12. They include a home opener for the hottest team in Minnesota professional sports, and new developments in the firing of James Comey.
Woman Appears In Court Over Deadly Crash
A woman charged in a crash that killed two Minnesota high schoolers is scheduled to make her first court appearance Friday. The crash in December killed Stephanie Carlson and Bridget Giere, both 16, of Mounds View High School. Thursday, prosecutors charged 32-year-old Rachel Kayl with causing the wreck. Investigators say Kayl’s excessive speed was the main factor in the crash.
Trump: I Planned To Fire Comey
President Trump says he planned to fire FBI director James Comey all along, contradicting earlier accounts from the White House. In an interview with NBC, the president said he was ready to fire Comey before he received a recommendation from top justice department officials urging him to do so.
Lynx Celebrate 2017 Home Opener
The Lynx home opener is this weekend. The team will take on the Chicago Sky at Xcel Energy Center Sunday night. The Lynx have already won their preseason games against Atlanta and Washington. They took home the WNBA titles in 2011, 2013 and 2015, so let’s hope the pattern continues for 2017. The game starts at 6 p.m.
Delta Sizes Down For New Fleet Additions
Delta Air Lines is downsizing with its latest fleet of new planes. The airline delayed the delivery of 10 Airbus jets. Instead, Delta ordered 30 smaller A321-200’s. The move is raising questions about the demand for wide body planes.