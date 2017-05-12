AMBER Alert For 7-Month-Old Boy Issued In Bloomington

May 12, 2017 9:44 PM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Bloomington

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Bloomington are issuing an AMBER alert for a 7-month-old child, believed to be taken by a 20-year-old woman.

Police say Carter Dijhion Sims — described as an African-American boy wearing white shorts and an orange shirt — was last seen in the area around 98th Street and I-35W in Bloomington.

Investigators are also looking for 20-year-old Sharline Breanna Miles in connection with the abduction. She’s described as an African-American with “light brown caramel complexion” with brown hair in a ponytail, last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information should call 911, or the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.

