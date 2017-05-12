How To Catch Fish, Part 3: River/Night Fishing & Boat Etiquette

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton will be fishing on the Mississippi River Saturday during the walleye fishing opener.

River fishing is an art that requires a different skill set.

“When you find fish on a lake, they’re usually there another day or two days or whatever,” said fishing guide Steve Carney. “But a river, they could be there in the morning and gone in the afternoon, and that’s the persona of a river. They’re constantly changing, constantly moving all the time, and a lot of it is the current.”

Some might want to get out at the crack of 12 for a midnight bite — but be careful.

“I don’t really like [night fishing] as much anymore as I used to,” Carney said. “I do it if I have to, but you need a lot of equipment. You got to have head lamps, and it’s very difficult. I mean, you could do it, but I’d rather not if I don’t have to.”

Then there is the big decision: once you get on water, what is the perfect bait? There is no easy answer, but the expert says he’s got a thought on it.

“We’re using plastics, which has kind of changed fishing,” Carney said. “It’s very convenient, easy. You don’t have to worry flipping your bait off.”

And here is one more tidbit to consider: boat etiquette. If you see someone is there, keep your distance.

“Sometimes people just, you know, horn in on your spot or come in too close,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of close calls with, you know, having boats come at me full-board that don’t see me. When I get somebody within 100 yards, I start my outboard so I can take evasive action if I have to.”