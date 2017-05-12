Chanhassen Softball Outscoring Opponents 149-12 This Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With another two wins Friday night, the top-ranked Chanhassen softball team is now 18-1 this season. But their record is not nearly their most impressive numbers.

There are good teams, and then there’s what the Chanhassen softball team is doing this season.

“In my 18 years of coaching, I’ve never had a team like this.

It’s an absurd statistic, but it’s true — Chanhassen has outscored its opponents this season 168-12, after Friday’s two wins.

“We’ve played some great defense, and we’ve got great pitching,” coach Joe Coenen said. “And that’s what it boils down to.”

Chanhassen has three Division I pitchers. Most teams would be thrilled to have one.

“So that’s a luxury that’s nice to have,” Coenen said. “So when someone’s stuff isn’t working, you’ve always got two other girls that you can go to.”

It’s a season that hasn’t come without its challenges, though. The entire team is in Mets hats tonight to honor a teammate’s father, who died suddenly earlier this season. But they’ve gotten through it the same way they’ve played so well — by sticking together.

“Our kids that we have in the program are simply phenomenal,” Coenen said. “They support each other in every way that you can possibly imagine. People ask me, ‘What it is about your program that makes it so successful?’ And my answer is immediately — it’s not the program that makes it, it’s the kids that are in the program that make the program.”

A program setting a new standard for success this season.