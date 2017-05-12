$10K Offered For Info Leading To Arrest In Columbia Heights Fatal Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $10,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in a deadly Columbia Heights shooting last month, according to the FBI.
Phillip Leron Miller, 41, is wanted for allegedly shooting a man multiple times in a Columbia Heights apartment on April 20, 2017. The victim was killed.
Miller has since been charged with second-degree murder and a federal arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Miller is described as a black man around 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-7, brown eyes, 143 to 155 pounds, with black hair worn in dreadlocks. He has a gold bottom tooth with tattoos of a naked woman on his left forearm and a wizard on his right forearm and right hand.
The FBI says Mille has ties to Minneapolis, Brooklyn Park, Columbia Heights and Chicago, Illinois.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office at 763-569-8000.