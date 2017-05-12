$10K Offered For Info Leading To Arrest In Columbia Heights Fatal Shooting

May 12, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: Columbia Heights, Fatal Shooting, Phillip Leron Miller, Reward Offered, Wanted By FBI

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $10,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in a deadly Columbia Heights shooting last month, according to the FBI.

Phillip Leron Miller, 41, is wanted for allegedly shooting a man multiple times in a Columbia Heights apartment on April 20, 2017. The victim was killed.

Miller has since been charged with second-degree murder and a federal arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Miller is described as a black man around 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-7, brown eyes, 143 to 155 pounds, with black hair worn in dreadlocks. He has a gold bottom tooth with tattoos of a naked woman on his left forearm and a wizard on his right forearm and right hand.

The FBI says Mille has ties to Minneapolis, Brooklyn Park, Columbia Heights and Chicago, Illinois.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office at 763-569-8000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch