Fmr. Mpls. Nonprofit CEO Sentenced To 4 Years For Fraud, Theft Of Public Funds

May 12, 2017 3:57 PM
Filed Under: Bill Davis, Community Action Of Minneapolis, Jordan Davis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former CEO of a Minneapolis nonprofit is sentenced to four years in federal prison for misusing the organization’s money.

Bill Davis, 66, pleaded guilty to all 16 counts of the indictment in June. The scandal was first revealed after an audit of the organization Community Action of Minneapolis in 2014. Investigators found hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on things like hotels, airline tickets, rental cars and a Caribbean cruise.

The nonprofit was founded to fight poverty in Minneapolis and was receiving state and federal funds. A Minnesota state senator, Jeff Hayden, sat on the organization’s board until the 2014 audit.

Davis’s son, Jordan Davis, was convicted in the scandal in June as well. He was a Minneapolis Police officer, and received funding for a “no-show job” with the organization. He was sentenced to two years in federal prison.

