Gov. Dayton Vetoes 5 GOP Budget Bills

May 12, 2017 1:58 PM
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed five of the Republican Legislature’s budget bills.

Dayton’s action Friday came as no surprise. The Democratic governor had promised to veto every single budget bill GOP lawmakers sent him after legislative leaders backed away from negotiations for a new, two-year budget.

The two sides have made little headway in resolving their different visions for the state. Dayton wants a bigger spending package with funding for programs like a dedicated preschool program, while Republicans are pressing for a slimmer budget with $1 billion-plus in tax cuts.

Their budget work hit a snag this week when a Senate Republican’s absence left the GOP unable to finish passing the budget. That work was expected to resume Monday.

The Legislature has until May 22 to finalize a deal.

  1. Allen Ruehmann says:
    May 12, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    “Grow a pear” Daudt and actually negotiate.

