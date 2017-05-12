Lynx Finalize Roster Ahead Of Season Opener

May 12, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: Lindsay Whalen, Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx, Seimone Augustus, WNBA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Lynx finalized their roster on Friday as they get set to open the regular season on Sunday.

The Lynx waived Shao Ting and will start the 2017 season with 11 players. The Lynx host the Chicago Sky at 6 p.m. Sunday at Xcel Energy Center.

The Lynx return eight players from last year’s team that lost to the L.A. Sparks in five games in the WNBA Finals. That includes the starting five of Seimone Augustus, Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen, Rebekkah Brunson and Sylvia Fowles.

The Lynx signed Plenette Pierson in free agency and rbing in rookies Temi Fagbenle and Alexis Jones.

