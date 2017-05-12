Road Work To Complicate Mother’s Day Weekend Travel

May 12, 2017 1:35 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Department Of Transportation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Getting to the lake or your Mother’s Day celebration could be a little tricky this weekend.

There are a number of road construction projects across the Twin Cities, including the shutdown of eastbound Interstate 94 at Highway 610 in Maple Grove.

The freeway closes at 8 p.m. Friday.

Crews will be fixing the pavement all weekend. Westbound lanes are not affected.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation hopes to have I-94 back open by Monday morning’s commute.

You will find a complete list of this weekend’s road projects and detours here.

