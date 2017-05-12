Moped Driver Seriously Injured After Hitting Side Of SUV

May 12, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: Injury Accident, Minneapolis, Moped Driver

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a moped driver is in the hospital with serious injuries after colliding with an SUV Thursday evening.

According to police, shortly before 10:30 a.m., an SUV was heading southbound on Central Avenue and was turning east onto Lowry Avenue when a moped traveling northbound on Central hit the side of the SUV.

The moped driver was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries. His or her current condition is unknown.

Central and Lowry were closed for some time, and Metro Transit buses needed to be detoured.

