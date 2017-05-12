Report: Minn. Regulators Approve Big Rate Hike For Xcel Energy

May 12, 2017 7:19 AM
Filed Under: Electricity, Xcel Energy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota regulators have approved a big rate hike for Xcel Energy, totaling nearly a quarter of a billion dollars over four years.

The Star Tribune reports the Public Utilities Commission approved the landmark $244 million deal Thursday, which will ultimately raise residential rates by more than 10.5 percent.

A lot of this increase has already been in place, due to an interim rate hike.

The Star Tribune says rates for commercial and industrial customers will rise nearly s7 percent over four years, a move the state’s attorney general had questioned.

This deal approved was reportedly a settlement between Xcel Energy and state agencies it would normally fight over hikes, including the Department of Commerce.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch