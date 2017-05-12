Police: Teen Cyclist Hit By Distracted Driver In Woodbury

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Woodbury police say charges are pending after a distracted driver struck and injured a teen cyclist Friday morning.

According to police, around 7:30 a.m. a 14-year-old boy was riding to school on Bailey Ridge Road and as he was crossing Pioneer Driver he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

Police say the driver, a 24-year-old Stillwater woman, stopped at the scene. She was allegedly on her phone at the time of the collision.

The victim was taken to Regions Hospital with what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was conscious at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police say charges are pending based on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Lake Middle School Principal Molly Roeske confirmed the victim attends the school in a letter sent out to parents: