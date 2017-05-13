4 Things To Do From Saturday, May 13, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here are Saturday’s must-do events, covered by Rachel Slavik and Mike Augustyniak on WCCO Saturday Morning!
1. Sunshine and grilling await you at Minnesota Monthly’s 6th annual GrillFest. Taste your way through tons of grilled food while sampling summer wines and specialty beers. You can also learn to barbeque like a pro with grilling tips. GrillFest is at CHS Field in St. Paul Saturday and Sunday.
2. It’s time to head out on the water. Starting this weekend, anglers can catch walleye, pike and trout for during the fishing opener. Some parts of the state can also fish for large and smallmouth bass as well. Gov. Mark Dayton is hosting 70th annual Governor’s Fishing Opener in St. Cloud Saturday.
3. Why not go for a ride? It’s opening weekend at Valleyfair which has a new ride this year, the North Star. You’ll spin 20 stories above the ground at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. All your favorites like Wild Thing, Power Tower and Soak City are back as well. Hours Saturday are 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
4. And you can help make sure everyone has a good meal. Saturday is the 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. If you got a paper or plastic bag in the mail, fill it with non-perishable food items and leave it by the mailbox for the carrier to pick up. It’s that simple. The goal is to collect more than a million pounds of food for Second Harvest Heartland.