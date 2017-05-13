WEEKEND BREAK: Silver Lining For Canceled Wedding | Gymnast Survives Bar FailSmiling = Looking Older?

American Crystal Sugar: We Sent Our Final Offer To Union

May 13, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: American Crystal Sugar Co., Grand Forks, Moorhead, North Dakota

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Officials with American Crystal Sugar Co. say they sent their best and final offer to union leaders, after eight days of contract talks.

Crystal Sugar is negotiating with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Union over a contract that ends July 31, covering about 1,200 workers.

WDAY-TV reports that Crystal vice president of administration Lisa Borgen wrote on the company’s website that the union walked out of negotiations.

John Riskey is union local president in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He says negotiations are supposed to be private. But he confirmed the union said it was done negotiating after the company moved away from union interests.

Borgen wrote that the two sides remain far apart.

Failed negotiations in 2011 ended in a union lockout that lasted two years.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

