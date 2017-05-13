Big Green Egg Recipes From Stu King ‘Of The BBQ’

Big Green Egg Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie

Ingredients:

“Green” Raw Shrimp (20 Count or Larger)

Olive Oil

Big Green Egg Dizzy Gourmet Viva Caliente Seasoning

Big Green Egg Grill (Any Size)

Big Green Egg Charcoal

Big Green Egg Vidalia Onion Sriracha BBQ Sauce

Recommended Eggcessories:

Big Green Egg Stainless Steel Meat Injector

Big Green Egg Bamboo Skewers

Big Green Egg Tongs

Directions:

Light Big Green Egg and set for direct cooking at approximately 400 degrees F. Rinse shrimp in water, and peel and devein as necessary. Apply oil to lightly coat, and season using Big Green Egg Dizzy Gourmet Viva Caliente Seasoning.

Pour a portion of the Big Green Egg Vidalia Onion Sriracha BBQ Sauce into a cup. Using the Big Green Egg Stainless Steel Meat Injector, from the cup, draw sauce into the injector and inject into each shrimp. Repeat as needed for all shrimp.

Put shrimp on skewer. Place skewers on the Egg and cook for approximately two to three minutes, depending on size of shrimp. Open the Egg and flip. Cook another 2-3 minutes. Seafood is done when the color goes from translucent to opaque, or at 145º internal meat temperature as measured with a meat thermometer like the Big Green Instant Read Thermometer.

Big Green Egg Tomahawk Ribeyes

Ingredients:

Tomahawk Ribeye Steaks

Big Green Egg Dizzy Gourmet Cosmic Cow Seasoning

Big Green Egg Grill (Any Size)

Big Green Egg Charcoal

Big Green Egg Conveggtor

Recommended Eggcessories:

Big Green Egg Cast Iron Cooking Grid, Half Moon Cast Iron Plancha, or Cast Iron Plancha Grid

Big Green Egg Eggmitt

Big Green Egg Heavy Duty Grid Lifter

Big Green Egg Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Big Green Egg Tongs

Directions:

Plate steaks and season using Big Green Egg Dizzy Gourmet Cosmic Cow Seasoning. Let rest to room temperature for more even cooking.

For this recipe, we will be “Reverse Searing” the steaks to achieve a more even degree of doneness.

Light Big Green Egg and set for indirect cooking using the Conveggtor at approximately 250 degrees F. Once temperature is stabilized, put steak on and cook to an internal meat temperature of 115 degrees, checking with a Big Green Egg Instant Read Meat Thermometer.

Once internal meat temperature is reached, remove steak from the Egg. Using a Big Green Egg Grid Lifter, and Eggmitt, remove the conveggtor from the Egg, and return cast iron cooking grid. Adjust draft doors to bring Egg temperature up to 600 degrees F.

Return the steak to the grill, searing two minutes on each side. At approximately one minute, on each side, turn the steak 90 degrees for cross-hatched sear marks.

Remove from the grill, let rest for ten minutes, plate and enjoy!