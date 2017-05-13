Dayton, Daudt Avoid Politics On Fishing Opener In St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The weather was appreciated by thousands today, as Minnesota anglers broke out their fishing poles. Saturday marks the first day for the summer fishing season.
The DNR expects 500,000 anglers on the water this weekend. Anglers can now catch walleye, pike, and trout. Some parts of the state can also start fishing for large and smallmouth bass as well.
Minnesota lawmakers were also out on the lakes and rivers. Governor Mark Dayton was on the Mississippi River in St. Cloud with Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt.
There are just nine days left in the 2017 Minnesota legislative session and time is running out to come up with a budget.
“We’ll come back when the budget’s done,” Daudt said from the boat.
“We sort of set that aside, so we could all stay on the same boat,” Dayton said.
Gov.Dayton says he will veto every single budget bill Republicans are sending to him that will keep the state government running because they contain policies that he calls “right wing extreme.”
Republicans say not to panic and a compromise will be made. Negotiations begin again on Monday.
All together, the governor’s boat caught six fish, including a 17.5-inch smallmouth bass from the governor. Speaker Daudt caught a northern pike and smallmouth bass. A total of 40 fish were caught among all the fishing parties.