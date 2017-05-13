Police: 1 Injured After Shooting Outside Downtown Minneapolis Bar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is hospitalized after a shooting outside a downtown Minneapolis bar Saturday night.
It happened at around 7:55 p.m. outside Lyon’s Pub on South 6th Street. Police say one man was shot in the leg and is being treated at Hennepin County Medical Center. Investigators say the victim was an innocent bystander, but don’t believe his injury is life threatening.
Police also said stray bullets shattered two windows in a nearby skyway.
Just after the shooting, police say five people were detained at the light rail station outside City Hall. Officers recovered a handgun from one of them.
Investigators say they’re interviewing multiple witnesses at the scene who are cooperating with police. They’re also looking into surveillance footage at the scene.