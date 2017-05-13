Good Question: Why Does Corn Have Hair?

May 13, 2017 10:15 AM By Heather Brown
Filed Under: Good Question, Heather Brown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Without the silky hair, there would be no corn, according to the Iowa Corn Growers Association.

For the kernels to form, they ear has to be pollinated from the pollen powder on the tassel.

sweet corn 2 Good Question: Why Does Corn Have Hair?

(credit: CBS)

Given the husk forms a protective barrier around the ear, the pollen needs a way to travel from the tassel to spot where the kernel later forms.

Enter the hair, which allows the pollen to makes it way from the outside to the inside of the ear.

Each kernel is connected to a piece of hair. There are, on average, between 400 and 600 kernels on an ear of corn.

More from Heather Brown
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch