Mike’s Mix: Boulevardier at J. Carver Distillery

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to the J. Carver Distillery in Waconia to check out their bourbon specialty.
Boulevardier
1 ½ oz Brickyard Straight Bourbon
1 oz house made cherry sweet vermouth (substitute high quality sweet vermouth)
1 oz house made Italian Liqueur (substitute an Italian Liqueur like Campari)
Instructions:
Add all ingredients into a mixing glass. Add ice and stir until combined and chilled. Strain into a cocktail coupe and garnish with an orange peel. Flame the orange peel for a little extra flair.
J. Carver Distillery has been distilling craft spirits from all-Minnesota grown grain since late 2014. The distillery and cocktail room is open for public tours on Fridays and Saturday, and by appointment.