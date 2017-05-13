Mike’s Mix: Boulevardier at J. Carver Distillery

May 13, 2017 8:00 AM By Mike Augustyniak
Filed Under: Boulevardier, J. Carver Distillery, Mike Augustyniak, Mike's Mix

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to the J. Carver Distillery in Waconia to check out their bourbon specialty.

Boulevardier

1 ½ oz Brickyard Straight Bourbon

1 oz house made cherry sweet vermouth (substitute high quality sweet vermouth)

1 oz house made Italian Liqueur (substitute an Italian Liqueur like Campari)

Instructions:

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass. Add ice and stir until combined and chilled. Strain into a cocktail coupe and garnish with an orange peel. Flame the orange peel for a little extra flair.

J. Carver Distillery has been distilling craft spirits from all-Minnesota grown grain since late 2014.  The distillery and cocktail room is open for public tours on Fridays and Saturday, and by appointment.

