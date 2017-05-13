WEEKEND BREAK: Silver Lining For Canceled Wedding | Gymnast Survives Bar FailSmiling = Looking Older?

‘U’ Veterinary School Hosts Free Pet Dental Clinic

May 13, 2017 6:12 PM
Filed Under: College of Veterinary Medicine, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some pet owners are grateful after getting free help from University of Minnesota students.

The College of Veterinary Medicine hosted a free dental pet clinic today. The school partnered with MNSNAP to help animals whose owners may not be able to afford care.

Professors and students wanted to help the pets with comfort and quality of life. Organizers call it a win-win all around.

“Many of these pets wouldn’t otherwise have access to veterinary care,” assistant professor Dr. Kristi Flynn said. “Our students are always looking for opportunities, and so it’s a win-win, absolutely.”

This pilot clinic was made possible by a grant from the Minnesota Veterinary Medical Foundation, and organizers hope they can offer it again in the future.

