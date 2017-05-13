Minnesota Mail Carriers Working To ‘Stamp Out Hunger’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of letter carriers across the metro are helping fight hunger one stop at a time. They collected food donations today as part of the annual Stamp Out Hunger event.
It’s the largest one-day food drive in the country. Letter carriers partnered with Second Harvest Heartland in hopes to collect over a million pounds of food.
Second Harvest says those donations will help prepare one million meals here in Minnesota. Organizers say it’s especially important to collect food this time of year for kids.
“As we get ready for the summer months, they’re losing that important source of nutrition they may get through their local schools,” Heather Olson of Second Harvest Heartland said. “So it’s really important we fill those food shelves up and make sure that food is available to those hungry families.”
Second Harvest Heartland says one in six children in Minnesota experience hunger.