4 Things To Know: Macron, Missile Launch & Race For The Cure

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for May 14, 2017.

Number One: Downtown Shooting

Minneapolis police are investigating a downtown shooting, near Hennepin Avenue and Sixth Street, outside Lyon’s Pub.

It happened Saturday night, and an innocent bystander was shot in the leg.

Police say someone fired two or three shots after an argument started amongst a group of young people.

Two skyway windows were shattered.

Police detained five people at a light rail station. Police also recovered a hand gun.

Number Two: North Korea Missile Test

North Korea tested out a missile Saturday that the White House says landed close to Russian soil.

The missile landed in the Sea of Japan.

Japan’s defense minister says the missile might have been a new type given the altitude and duration of its flight.

Number Three: Macron’s Inauguration

France has inaugurated its new president, Emmanuel Macron.

The 39-year-old is an independent centrist.

He is the youngest president in the country’s history.

He says he will do everything that is necessary to fight terrorism and authoritarianism and to resolve the world’s migration crisis.

Number Four: Race For The Cure

The 25th annual Susan G. Komen Twin Cities Race for the Cure began Sunday morning at Southdale Center in Edina.

Thousands of breast cancer survivors and their supporters run in this fundraiser every year on Mother’s Day.

There is a 5K and 1K route around Lake Cornelia in Edina.