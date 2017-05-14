Police Investigating Downtown Shooting, Lyon’s Pub Remains Closed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a downtown shooting that happened late Saturday night and forced a bar to remain closed Sunday.
The incident happened near Hennepin and Sixth Street, outside Lyon’s Pub. Police say shots were fired after an argument started among a group of young people. A man not involved in the fight was shot in the leg.
Two skyway windows were shot out. Lyon’s Pub remained closed on Sunday.
“I’ve always felt very safe down here. I really have no problem with that, so it’s not going to stop me from coming to Minneapoolis,” Woodbury native Todd Muellner said.
“That could happen anywhere at any time so we can’t live in fear,” White Bear Lake native Marilyn Muellner said.
Police detained five people at a light rail station and recovered a gun. Those five people were later released.