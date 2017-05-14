Mother, Daughter Graduate From ‘U’ On Mother’s Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two University of Minnesota graduates had a very special Mother’s Day.

For most students, the idea of having mom at school would be terrifying. But that’s not the day for this young lady.

“I thought it was really fun, she was probably my main best friend at school anyways,” Sora Samejima said.

Kyle and Sora Samejima both graduated Sunday from the University of Minnesota. Kyle starting going to school 25 years ago. But later she got married, had three daughters and put her career on hold. After doing through a divorce, she decided to go back to school.

She didn’t plan on graduating side-by-side with her daughter Sora on Sunday. She said it was just a great coincidence.

“It’s super spectacular. When we’re inside and talking together I just had to just take a deep breath and take the moment in because this is just a once in a lifetime beautiful experience to do with my daughter on Mother’s Day,” Kyle said.

Kyle’s other two daughters are also graduating this spring – one from high school and one from nursing school.