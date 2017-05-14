Peace Officers Memorial Honors Those Killed In The Line Of Duty

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Law enforcement officers from across the state are standing in silent vigil for 24 hours.
The Peace Officers Memorial honors the 278 Minnesota officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Sunday night on the State Capitol grounds, we caught up with a family who lost their father, husband and son in 2007.
On Nov. 1, 2007, Mark Bedard was hit by a police car during a police chase and died from his injuries. His wife at the time told us what this ceremony means for her.
“It’s hard every year. I think about not coming, but then I just come because I want to keep this thing out there because it’s supportive for people. Even though it’s hard and it will bring some tears, and bring some memories back, I think it’s good overall,” Andrew Mathiew said.
Standing guards will take 30- minute shifts until tomorrow night. The memorial will be followed by a candlelight vigil at 7:25 p.m. Monday.