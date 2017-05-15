4 Things To Know: ‘Wanna Cry’ Virus, FBI Director Search & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From a massive cyber-attack to the search for a new FBI Director, here are the four things to know from Monday, May 15.
‘Wanna Cry’ Virus
The cyber-attack that forces users to pay up or risk their data being erased, is far from over. The hack has affected at least 200,000 computers at hospitals, banks and government agencies in at least 150 countries. Security officials say a second-wave of so-called ransomware could freeze even more computers as people return to work this morning.
POTUS & Vacant FBI Director Job
President Donald Trump continues his search for a new FBI Director days after he abruptly fired James Comey. Over the weekend, at least eight candidates met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein at the justice department. The President says he might make a decision by Friday.
L.A. Bidding For 2024 Olympics
The city of lights will host the International Olympic Committee in a bid for the 2024 Olympics. Representatives will check out potential venues during their three day visit to Paris. Last week, the committee toured Los Angeles, the only other city in the running for the games. The winner will be announced in September.
Congratulations To Miss USA 2017!
Kara McCullough, 25, was crowned last night in Las Vegas. She’s a chemist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. New Jersey was the runner up — and Minnesota the second runner up. McCullough will now go on to compete for the title of Miss Universe.