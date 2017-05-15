Severe Weather: More Storms Expected Tonight, Tuesday | Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Send Your Pics

Dayton Vetoes Republican Budget Bills

May 15, 2017 9:43 PM
Filed Under: GOP, Mark Dayton

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton has vetoed the remainder of the budget bills sent to him by the Republican Legislature.

Dayton’s office says in a statement that he vetoed Republican budget bills on transportation, public safety and the courts, jobs and energy, higher education and taxes.

GOP legislative leaders abandoned the negotiating table last week and began sending the Democratic governor their own versions of the budget.

The two sides have just a week to finalize a budget. Whether they finish or require overtime will depend on whether they can hash out their enormous differences.

Dayton is pushing for a larger budget with money for programs like expanding preschool options. Republicans want a slimmer budget with $1 billion in tax breaks.

In his veto letter, Dayton called the tax breaks “irresponsible.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch