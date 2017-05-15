Severe Weather: Afternoon Storms Expected In Metro | Latest Forecast | Weather Ctr. | Send In Your Pics

Delta To Debut Self-Bag Check With Facial Recognition At MSP

May 15, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: Delta, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will be getting a first-of-its-kind in travel technology.

Delta will be adding four self-service bag drop locations at the airport this summer. One of those stations will also use facial recognition technology to match travelers’ faces with the passport photos, the airline announced Monday.

The facial recognition portion of the bag check stations is the first of its kind in the U.S., Delta said in a press release. The airline plans to keep the technology in the airport for the summer, then collect and analyze feedback from customers about their experiences with it.

Delta says the self-service stations have the potential to process more travelers more quickly in the airport, reducing congestion.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch