Delta To Debut Self-Bag Check With Facial Recognition At MSP

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will be getting a first-of-its-kind in travel technology.
Delta will be adding four self-service bag drop locations at the airport this summer. One of those stations will also use facial recognition technology to match travelers’ faces with the passport photos, the airline announced Monday.
The facial recognition portion of the bag check stations is the first of its kind in the U.S., Delta said in a press release. The airline plans to keep the technology in the airport for the summer, then collect and analyze feedback from customers about their experiences with it.
Delta says the self-service stations have the potential to process more travelers more quickly in the airport, reducing congestion.