Fallen Minn. Police Officers Remembered At State Capitol Grounds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — History tells us 277 Minnesota police officers have died over the years while on duty. Each and every one of them is being remembered Monday with a special day-long ceremony, staffed by current officers who are still putting their lives on the line.
A 24-hour vigil is called the “Standing of the Guard.” It’s taking place at the state’s Peace Officer’s Memorial on the State Capitol grounds in St. Paul.
It started Sunday night and ends Monday night, with the single honor guard changed every half-hour. There are also wreath-laying ceremonies for individual offers who died while on the job.
Flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota are at half-staff on this Law Enforcement Memorial Day.
The vigil ends at 7:25 p.m. with a ceremonial three-gun salute and the playing of taps. Final musical selections include the Minnesota Police Band playing Amazing Grace.