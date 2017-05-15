Severe Weather: Afternoon Storms Expected In Metro | Latest Forecast | Weather Ctr. | Send In Your Pics

Gopher Softball Snubbed From Hosting NCAA Regional

May 15, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Gopher Softball, NCAA Tournament, University Of Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota softball team, despite having the best record in the country, learned Sunday it won’t host an NCAA Tournament regional this weekend.

The Gophers, ranked No. 2 in the country, won the Big Ten Tournament to extend their win streak to a record 25 games and lock up the league’s automatic bid to the tournament. They also improved to 54-3 on the season, which is the best record in the nation. But it wasn’t good enough to earn a home regional for the first weekend.

Minnesota will travel to Alabama and face Louisiana Tech. In the other opening round match-up, host Alabama (42-16) faces Albany of New York.

There were more questions than answers after the top 16 seeds were announced Sunday night, and the Gophers weren’t one of them. To complicate matters, if the Gophers advance out of their regional, they most likely will face No. 1-ranked Florida in the super-regionals.

Many feel the NCAA Selection Committee has some explaining to do with the Gophers not hosting despite being one of the best teams in the country all season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch