Gopher Softball Snubbed From Hosting NCAA Regional

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota softball team, despite having the best record in the country, learned Sunday it won’t host an NCAA Tournament regional this weekend.

The Gophers, ranked No. 2 in the country, won the Big Ten Tournament to extend their win streak to a record 25 games and lock up the league’s automatic bid to the tournament. They also improved to 54-3 on the season, which is the best record in the nation. But it wasn’t good enough to earn a home regional for the first weekend.

The 16 seed, Alabama, is 42-16. And will play host to Minnesota, which is 54-3. I can’t for the life of me understand why this isnt in MIN. https://t.co/zFEIhlWQE6 — David McCoy (@DavidMcCoyWCCO) May 15, 2017

Gophers softball fans are rightfully fired up. Based on the committee’s rationale I’m surprised they didn’t put them in the NIT — Mark Rosen (@WCCORosen) May 15, 2017

Minnesota will travel to Alabama and face Louisiana Tech. In the other opening round match-up, host Alabama (42-16) faces Albany of New York.

There were more questions than answers after the top 16 seeds were announced Sunday night, and the Gophers weren’t one of them. To complicate matters, if the Gophers advance out of their regional, they most likely will face No. 1-ranked Florida in the super-regionals.

Many feel the NCAA Selection Committee has some explaining to do with the Gophers not hosting despite being one of the best teams in the country all season.