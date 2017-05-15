Severe Weather: More Storms Expected Tonight, Tuesday | Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Send Your Pics

Police Seek Help Finding Missing 62-Year-Old Woman

May 15, 2017 6:19 PM
Filed Under: BCA, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are concerned for the welfare of a missing woman who has memory issues.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said 62-year-old Linda Anne Doyle went missing around 1 p.m. Monday. She was last seen at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management at 321 19th Avenue South.

Doyle is described as 5-foot-1, 140 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

The BCA said Doyle may not be aware police and family are looking for her. Anyone with information about Doyle should contact the University of Minnesota Police Department at 612-624-2677 or dial 911.

