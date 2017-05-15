Severe Weather: Afternoon Storms Expected In Metro | Latest Forecast | Weather Ctr. | Send In Your Pics

Police Investigating Home Burglaries In North Mankato

May 15, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Home Burglaries, North Mankato, North Mankato Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in North Mankato are investigating after multiple homes were burglarized early Monday morning.

Police say multiple incidents occurred throughout the city. Entry was gained through unlocked doors, and houses were burglarized while residents were home. Authorities say they believe all the burglaries are related.

North Mankato police say there haven’t been any arrests made, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who sees any suspicious activity should call the North Mankato Police Department at (507) 625-4141.

Police are reminding residents to make sure your doors are locked both before you leave your home for the day and when you’re going to bed.

