Severe Weather: Afternoon Storms Expected In Metro | Latest Forecast | Weather Ctr. | Send In Your Pics

Potentially Severe Storms Forecasted For Minnesota

May 15, 2017 8:57 AM
Filed Under: Severe Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stormy stretch of weather is expected to begin Monday, starting with potentially severe storms early this afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the southern part of the Twin Cities metro area is under an enhanced threat for severe storms on Monday, which is an upgrade. The northern portion of the metro area is under a slight threat.

WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman said the storms should arrive in the metro are sometime between noon and 2 p.m. They should be hitting the western edge of the state by 10 a.m.

The storms could bring damaging wind, large hail, and even the possibility for tornadoes.

“We do see those move off quickly. By late afternoon, we’re done with that round,” Brickman said. “But that late day sunshine is going to be enough for storms to recharge for another round overnight.”

The severe weather may not be done after that. Tuesday also brings with it higher temperatures and potentially more severe storms, and there remain raindrops in the forecast through early Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch