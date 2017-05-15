Potentially Severe Storms Forecasted For Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stormy stretch of weather is expected to begin Monday, starting with potentially severe storms early this afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the southern part of the Twin Cities metro area is under an enhanced threat for severe storms on Monday, which is an upgrade. The northern portion of the metro area is under a slight threat.

WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman said the storms should arrive in the metro are sometime between noon and 2 p.m. They should be hitting the western edge of the state by 10 a.m.

Here's a look at the timing of today's storms. Large hail, damaging wind & tornadoes are possible this afternoon. #mnwx @WCCO pic.twitter.com/zrwaaXnAgn — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) May 15, 2017

The storms could bring damaging wind, large hail, and even the possibility for tornadoes.

“We do see those move off quickly. By late afternoon, we’re done with that round,” Brickman said. “But that late day sunshine is going to be enough for storms to recharge for another round overnight.”

Severe weather is possible tonight, expecially in Southeastern MN & Southern WI. Please stay weather aware! #MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/QwDjA1aEdM — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 15, 2017

The severe weather may not be done after that. Tuesday also brings with it higher temperatures and potentially more severe storms, and there remain raindrops in the forecast through early Thursday.