St. Cloud Police Seek Help Finding Missing 17-Year-Old Girl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in St. Cloud are seeking the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend.
Aaliyah Christine Kazimer, of Annandale, was last seen Saturday evening at an address on County Road 120 in St. Cloud, the St. Cloud Police Department says.
Her car was found by family members Sunday night in a parking lot at Riverside Park. Officials investigated the area with a bloodhound, and the dog led officers just south of the parking lot and to the edge of the Mississppi River.
Police say Kazimer was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt and dark running shorts. She is described as standing just over 5-feet-tall and weighing about 120 pounds.
Anyone with information on Kazimer’s whereabouts is asked to call St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200.